Transcript for Oprah Winfrey gives commencement speech to class of 2020

Hello everyone. I know you may not feel like X but you are indeed the chosen class. For such a time is this the class of 20/20. You also leave ninety class the pandemic class that has the entire world striving to graduate with U. Of course this is not the graduation ceremony you envision. You've been dreaming about then walked across the stage of family and brains cheering you bond look look the caps flung joyously in the air. But even though there may not be calm because of our circumstances. Never as a graduating class in Cole stepped into the future with more purpose and vision. Passion and energy. Your graduation ceremony is taking place with so many luminaries celebrating new one the world's police and sting. And I am just honored to join them and salukis. You know the word graduate comes from the Latin Ron Naso meaning a step towards some pretty. In the early fifteenth century graduation was a term used in alchemy demean attempt ring or refining. Everyone Imus is now being called to graduate to step toward something even though we don't know what. Every one of this is likewise now being called to temper of the parts of ourselves and must pull away to redefine who we are. How we define success and what is genuinely meaningful and use the real graduates on this day. You will lead us. I wish I could tell you I know the path forward. I don't. There is so much uncertainty in truth they're always has been but I do know is that the same room guns and imagination. Not new to this moment all those things in the very things that are going to sustain you through what ever is coming. It's vital that you learn and we all learned to be at peace with the discomfort of stepping into the unknown it's really okay did not have. All of the answers he answers won't come for sure if you can mix up not knowing long enough to get still and stay still long enough for new thoughts to take more. He knew more quiet deeper truer sound. The noise of the world drowns out the sound of U you have to get still to listen. So can you use this disc ordered the cold in nineteen has wrought and he treated as an uninvited guest it's come into our midst and re board or are we being and you the class of 20/20. Chill was not how to put the pieces back together again but how to create a new and more each bulb normal the world more just. Kind beautiful tender luminous created. Poll we need you to do this because of pandemic has eliminated the fast systemic inequities that have defined life for too many for too long. For poor communities without adequate access to health care. Inequality is a preexisting condition for immigrant communities. Forced to hide in the shadows inequality. Because of preexisting condition for incarcerated people would know a billion social distance inequality is a preexisting condition for every person. Burdened by bias and bigotry for every black man and woman living in their American skin. Fearful to even go forward John. Quality is a preexisting condition. To stand for the fight for and vote for healthier conditions that will create a healthier society. This moment is your invitation to use your education to begin to heal our objections by applying the back. Us of what you've learned in your head. This moment is shown us with ducks team tried to tell us. Well he understood that. An inescapable network of mutuality. Tied into a single Garmin. That's when he sent. Whatever affects one directly effects bowl in directly. If humanity is a global body every soul was a cell in the body. And we are being challenged as never before to keep the global body healthy my keeping ourselves healthy and mind and body and spirit. As all the traditions affirmed the deepest health care is at once caring for the human family and we see this so clearly with essential workers. Turns out to be essential. Teachers your teachers health care workers of course the people stocking grocery shelves the cashier's the truck drivers food providers. Those who are caring for your grandparents those who cleaned the places where we work and shop and carry out our daily lives. We are all here because Dave and great and profound risks are still. Providing their essential service. What school your essential service be. What really matters to you know the fact that you relied means you've been given a reprieve. To think deeply about that question. How will you use what matters in service to yourself or your community and the world. Windy it's always been talking and sharing stories for youth. That's for you to discover and my hope is that fuel harness your education. Your creativity in your salary your employees your votes. Reflecting on all but you've witnessed and hunger for holding you know to be true. And music to create more equity or justice. And more joy in the war. To be the class that come mixed a new way forward to the class of 20/20. Bravo. I'm a big.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.