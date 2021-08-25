Transcript for Oregon National Guard members deployed to aid hospitals in COVID-19 surge

Our hospital actually a really dire state ready now be out of where overflowing with agents. There are three Sunday hospitals in Jackson and Josephine counties this southern or an area is seeing exponential cope with nineteen growth. Between the beginning of July and beginning of August opened nineteen hospitalizations in Jackson County increased seven fold. Our eighth inning he bit into nonconventional areas that would not normally be considered. He you know that we ink here at Asian. Data from OHA shows there are only four available until icu beds in the two counties. Help inside these walls is desperately needed. And it's starting to arrive. As of today we have a hundred when he summoned. Truth scattered throughout the system filling various roles. The first round of National Guard members have been deployed to central southern and eastern organ. In central organ five hospitals received a total of about a 140 service members that's likely to increase. Most of the first development is going to six hospitals in southern organ. 250 National Guard members are now working alongside hospital staff. The jobs may seem small. It's really foolish. Not fit testing for immunity I agree it's. Raining. And medical equipment to our is on the floor. But their crucially. Important clinical jumped into their job now and on and work.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.