Overflowing frozen river pushes ice over its banks

More
People rushed to get out of the way as a torrent of ice came over the river bank in Aniak, Alaska.
0:48 | 05/05/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Overflowing frozen river pushes ice over its banks
Yeah started. That. I get on. I did my behind I'm. Cook for breath. Yes don't know. I get I'm. Thank you know what I'm.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:48","description":"People rushed to get out of the way as a torrent of ice came over the river bank in Aniak, Alaska.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70517172","title":"Overflowing frozen river pushes ice over its banks","url":"/US/video/overflowing-frozen-river-pushes-ice-banks-70517172"}