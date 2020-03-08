Transcript for Owners and captain of New York City party boat arrested

The popular liberty bell is not as its usual stuff stays here at pier thirty sits behind me. This after sheriff's came in last night and aid arrest. This was not the ending they were expecting right into the arms of New York City deputy shares. As you can Ciena shares tweet last night. Officials met the liberty bell at pier 36 and arrested the owners and the captain of the boat. Claiming the party boat did not practice social distancing and did not have a license to serve alcohol. Today as other boats left the same pier the crew of the majestic princess which is a different company told as they sanitize hands. They take everyone's temperature and the operate at 50% capacity so that passengers can safely enjoy it ride around the city and a hot summer day and worried about social does nothing and if it is like. Crowding out. Home taking meanwhile we reached out to the liberty bell for comment on what happened last night their web site does not mention being shut down.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.