Parents of missing woman win custody of her daughter

More
Kelsey Berreth's 1-year-old child is in her parents' custody after her fiance was arrested on suspicion that he killed her.
2:13 | 12/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Parents of missing woman win custody of her daughter

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60053629,"title":"Parents of missing woman win custody of her daughter","duration":"2:13","description":"Kelsey Berreth's 1-year-old child is in her parents' custody after her fiance was arrested on suspicion that he killed her.","url":"/US/video/parents-missing-woman-win-custody-daughter-60053629","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.