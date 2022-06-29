Parkland father reacts to recommended life sentence for daughter’s killer

Fred Guttenberg, the father of Parkland victim Jaime Guttenberg, discusses the jury’s recommended sentence of life without parole for the school shooter.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live