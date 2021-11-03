Transcript for Pennsylvania Congresswoman Susan Wild discusses pandemic relief bill

Not a the president has signed a code that relief bill hilly road to sell it to the American public and his first stop is Pennsylvania. We're lucky we joined now by democratic congresswoman from state representative. Susan while congresswoman thanks so much for being here have been made so little bit about this comedy relief package and just doing what you think he's in there. For Pennsylvania families when do you think they'll feel the impact of this. Well I think a lot of families in my district canister sealing it very quickly. Probably as early as next week I got people who have been reaching out to me now expressing desperation with their situation. Hearing stories of people who are really doubt they relied on the kindness of friends and annaly. Strangers and there's no more there to be happen. Max out on their credit cards. And so they didn't the relief checks. Start going out early next week will be a huge help to a lot of people in my district. But there are a lot of things in this bill that are gonna and so many people I'm Dee even those who don't qualify for the relief checks. Is that money she's a local governments is incredibly important. We greater risk of losing all kinds of front line workers in our municipalities. Because of the lack of tax revenues they haven't. I'm so they're going to be hell they're going to be it would keep their jobs we're going to be able she was seen. Millions of jobs across the country. And it certainly will have a huge impact Brighton Pennsylvania senator. Just since last march with this bill included congress appropriated more than five trillion dollars to fight the pandemic and boost the economy so dear Republican colleagues. Have a point when they injection and price tag of this latest bill are you worried at all about its impact on the deficit or inflation. Let me. Tell you. I find that NB and and you didn't seen her not persuasive argument I don't remember this if these same people it is only seventeen. I'm meeting took almost the exact same amount. Our general treasury buying and high reducing corporate tax rate and so we know it's disingenuous. To claimed that Democrats who are now trying to save lives literally. And ending a country that has been devastated. I just can't pandemic nobody could planned for. It was nobody's all. The results of which have been so strongly by the American people we hundred trees. Predator. Proceed with this. To boost favorably on this and make sure that we were going to change the gay people ordinary and that's primarily is still won't do much what do you think country needs to hear from the president tonight. I think you haven't in the country. Needs to hear this and a two minute and optimistic voice. And we're we're going now we got really really tough year country. We know that with the passage of the American rescue and we're going to be able to add more and more people backs into. People fascinating is going to meet going to beat each or economic recovery. And by the way people complain just that I actually believes that ultimately we're seemed very good economic recovery is a result of this. And so I don't the president stressed what is in this bill that many things in his own. That are so incredibly horrible. All Americans whether or their representatives voted for an already didn't. And if there is no controversy and is going to benefit districts across this country. And the house is voting on -- measures to tighten background checks on gun purchases now these are read pizza measures. Have previously passed the house died in the senate so why do you think it'll be different this time rounds. Well but we differently now that he's under these bills passed this morning on a partisan issue this I think she's signal to the senate. There is I'm quarter year in the house. On the background checks on the senate should not what 90% of Americans want to see these. Aren't shacks. I'm and so you know that house Republicans and Democrats when you get to those kinds of numbers so I I believe in the theory is strong sentiment in this country. All know. We how many healthy respect for the Second Amendment which I most definitely do. I think he perceived gun measures. And is not mutually exclusive. We keep our Second Amendment Rights so I think it actually reflects eat views of the majority responsible gun owners and I think that the senator will see it to my house that these as well. Think we need that and so many issues congresswoman Susan while the pencil and we appreciate your time today thank you. You so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.