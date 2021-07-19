Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Pennsylvania man rescues fawn from floodwaters
What do you do and then. Did not need more. Think.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:28","description":"A man rescued a fawn he found drenched in floodwater near his north Pennsylvania property.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78935126","title":"Pennsylvania man rescues fawn from floodwaters","url":"/US/video/pennsylvania-man-rescues-fawn-floodwaters-78935126"}