Transcript for 4 people charged in death of nursing home patients during Hurricane Irma

Since he emerged evacuations. Of the facility on the morning of September 13. 2017. Investigators have conducted hundreds of interviews to gather witness statements. Searched collected in closely analyzed more than a thousand pieces of evidence. And painstakingly. Reviewed caller's case files. This criminal history done sir excuse me this criminal investigation. Has been one of the most extensive. And the history of our agency. The high would police department has worked closely with our county and state partners. To ensure a complete. Careful and comprehensive. Investigation. To equip prosecutors with the ability to successfully hold accountable. Those responsible for his loss of life. Throughout this investigation the Hollywood police department has maintained full support from our city manager. Public safety director. Mayor and commissioners to use any and all available resources to ensure justice. For to famine victims and their families. The Hollywood police to pirate remains diligent in investigating all aspects of this case. Additional arrests are anticipated. Throughout this investigation we have prioritized. Thoroughness and accuracy. Over rapid resolution. As our primary focus. Has always been justices heard of victims and their families. I think the families for their patience and understanding. During this very difficult time. The Stanley sitting here today should not have lost their loved ones in this way. They placed their faith and trust and a rehabilitation center of Hollywood Hills. Its medical and administrative staff. And that trust was betrayed. They have been living an absolute nightmare. The four individuals now facing criminal charges failed to take the actions needed. To protect their patience and render aid at a time when they needed it the most. Berman continued its investigation on the following deaths what was homicides. Victim Carolyn Weatherly. Kjell nova. Stella Hendrix. Bobby Jones. Victims Miguel and Cecilia Franco. Manuel Mandy at a Albertine a bigger. Victim Betty Hibbert. Carlos canal. Martha Murray. And victim Dolores be amounting.

