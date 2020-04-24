Transcript for People of color and low-income communities may be harmed by the coronavirus pandemic

data highlighting how people of color and low income communities could be disproportionately harmed by this coronavirus pandemic and now calling on the federal government to change how they are collecting data, and joining us now from the nation's capital to tell us more about this is representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts. Congresswoman, thanks for being with us. It's important to know pretty early on in this pandemic you pushed the CDC on the need to collect racial data in realtime then to report it publicly. Why was that? Well, because history has already shown and proved that any crisis, certainly a public health crisis will be disproportionately borne by communities of color who are living with the co-morbidities of structural racism. We saw that with H1N1. African-Americans represented a higher proportion of hospitalizations and also fatalities and unfortunately because of the criminal negligence assigned and the sluggish response of the trump administration, we are behind which is the last place that you want to be in when confronting a pandemic, and so early on I began banging the drum for the collection of racial data for it to be disaggregated and publicly reported is, one, so we could determine if there was an equitable health response with testing and treatment and also to save lives. This is not data mining for the sake of data mining. It's so we can get ahead of the pandemic and do things like contract tracing. See where trends are emerging, where there are hot spots so we that can send out mobile units, so that we can do all the necessary mitigation strategies and so I'm encouraged that in C.A.R.E.S. 2, the language that we pushed for that race data collection is now standardized, federal mandated across the board married with resources. That's the important thing so that states and cities, $1 billion, have the resources to do the collection of this race data. We were also collecting age and gender. That early data showed us that this pandemic was being disproportionately borne by men and of course anecdotally what we see in the Massachusetts 7th and throughout this country is that communities of color and our disabled community is being hit hardest. The house passed the latest relief package. What do you think was missing? What does congress need to do next? Well, you know, I'm on the phone with families and small business owners every day, with health care workers, frontline workers from our social workers to our essential workers, grocery store clerks to our nurses and doctors and so we need more ppe. We need more testing. We need greater investment in our community health centers. We need to not exclude our immigrant communities from relief. We need rent and mortgage. The rent is due in seven days and so in the midst of people wondering about if they'll even be alive, if they'll weather the pandemic, they're also worried about paying the rent. And that's unacceptable. We need student debt cancellation and we need dedicated funding for our minority small businesses. We need a people's bailout. We need a bill that puts the people first and a bill that supports those small businesses that are just too small to fail, beauty salons, barber shops, bodegas, restaurants, so there's a lot more that we need to do and that's what I'm fighting for. I know that so many people out there, so many families appreciate your advocacy on their behalf. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, thank you for being with us today. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.