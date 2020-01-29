PETA hopes for robotic groundhog this February

The animal rights group wants to replace Punxsutawney Phil with an AI version, due to hibernation concerns.
0:19 | 01/29/20

They met Peta want the change how we celebrate Groundhog Day OK so they want a robot. Groundhog or to replace fox time bill. Peta officials say ground hogs naturally avoid humans and being put a box on February 2 keeps bill from hibernating and got right.

