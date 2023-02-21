Plant-based baby formula recalled over possible contamination

Reckitt said it would recall two batches of plant-based infant formula they produce due to "a possibility of cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii."

February 21, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live