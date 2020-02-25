Transcript for Plastic ring jammed into duck’s bill in Central Park

This is an unlucky duck can Central Park and now the city's parks department is washing to help save. The rare burn at first court watchers were excite me to see the doctor known as. A common who are against Serb and photos quickly spread on social media but a plastic green was seen jammed into the ducks and bill. Park Rangers are they now have to take kayaks on to Central Park late to rescue the dock after several failed attempts by bird watchers to reach it. A common learned cancer may only be seen in the city perhaps. Once a year during migration season and the problem here with this ring around the port ducks mouth is that the to its that's a beat. Is that it camps. Eat.

