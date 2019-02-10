Pod of dolphins swim beneath clear catamaran

More
The stunning show was captured by a man off the coast of Florida.
1:32 | 10/02/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pod of dolphins swim beneath clear catamaran
Okay. I. Yeah. Okay. A good.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:32","description":"The stunning show was captured by a man off the coast of Florida. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66005499","title":"Pod of dolphins swim beneath clear catamaran","url":"/US/video/pod-dolphins-swim-beneath-clear-catamaran-66005499"}