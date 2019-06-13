Pod of Orca whales visit the California coast

More
Chere Tamura, a whale enthusiast, spotted the whales off the coast of Monterey, California, on Tuesday.
0:54 | 06/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pod of Orca whales visit the California coast
Yeah. Oh. When. Can you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:54","description":"Chere Tamura, a whale enthusiast, spotted the whales off the coast of Monterey, California, on Tuesday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63687815","title":"Pod of Orca whales visit the California coast","url":"/US/video/pod-orca-whales-visit-california-coast-63687815"}