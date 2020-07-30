Police break up party of over 700 people in New Jersey

More
The homeowner, 40-year-old Yaakov Weiss, and party organizers, 23-year-old Patience Guanue and 22-year-old Alicia Hinneh, were issued summonses.
1:02 | 07/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police break up party of over 700 people in New Jersey

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:02","description":"The homeowner, 40-year-old Yaakov Weiss, and party organizers, 23-year-old Patience Guanue and 22-year-old Alicia Hinneh, were issued summonses. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72066434","title":"Police break up party of over 700 people in New Jersey","url":"/US/video/police-break-party-700-people-jersey-72066434"}