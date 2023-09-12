Police officer caught on bodycam laughing after collision that killed grad student

Newly released bodycam by the Seattle Police Department shows officers discussing an incident where a graduate student was struck and killed by a police car.

September 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live