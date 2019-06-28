Transcript for Police officer charged with raping homeless teen

The two were the home of officer Kevin cargo earlier are no stripped of his uniform and dad was a rain and two counts of rate. His lawyers he denies all the charges. In recent years colonel has been part of a task force reaching out homeless people and drug addicts in lol. He's been featured in several news reports including a new center five. Some of whom have been addicts. That are in recovery in this might have been one time relapse. That's when the most vulnerable so will encourage him it's just trying to find what works best for them to go down. Prosecutors say in 2016 are no while on duty came across a sixteen year old girl living in a tent. And that he raped her three times over the course of two months girl told investigators that after each assault car no threw money at her and older to get help. Wolf police superintendent says as soon as he found out about the allegations back in January he took guardrail off the street and assigned him to a desk job. Now after the indictment. I was astonished and very disappointed when I hear these allegations. Again you'll have his day in court but as far as a police chief to hear that about when you offices. Was very disturbing.

