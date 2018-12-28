Police officer dies weeks after he was shot in the face in the line of duty

More
Henry County officer Michael Smith was shot in the line of duty on Dec. 6.
0:59 | 12/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police officer dies weeks after he was shot in the face in the line of duty

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60051565,"title":"Police officer dies weeks after he was shot in the face in the line of duty","duration":"0:59","description":"Henry County officer Michael Smith was shot in the line of duty on Dec. 6.","url":"/US/video/police-officer-dies-weeks-shot-face-line-duty-60051565","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.