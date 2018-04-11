Police officer plays piano during call to assist elderly couple

More
The Pembroke Pines police officer used his music to calm down the couple's "distraught" daughter.
0:13 | 11/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police officer plays piano during call to assist elderly couple
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58965263,"title":"Police officer plays piano during call to assist elderly couple","duration":"0:13","description":"The Pembroke Pines police officer used his music to calm down the couple's \"distraught\" daughter.","url":"/US/video/police-officer-plays-piano-call-assist-elderly-couple-58965263","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.