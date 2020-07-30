Transcript for Police officers save child found floating in pool

Next the rescue in Florida that's being called a miracle to police officers race at the scene after a little girl was found flowed beat and a pool. This morning police Bonnie camera video showing two officers sprinting to save a child's life in Florida. The three year old Singh lying lifeless her arms turning purple after the girl's grandparents city found her floating in their pool. To be and it's like my first thought was there's no way were your prayer back because there's this. Purple and blue lasers can wise I thought for sure she was gone. Okay okay 03. Forming. Free forming officers Robert Limbaugh lomb in harm's skipper did performing chest compression used. With thoughts of their own children passing through their minds I've got a three year old girl it's the same age and a four year old son. Today it hits home. And got a seven year old an eleven year old my own so. They immediately went to my. Shell and I catches. The catapults. The little girl finally taking a breath in regaining her polls for me when I SR take a breath. I river. I really just I was a miracle. The officers were able to get to the child so quickly because they were already responding to a call nearby or whether it was states. Divine intervention or just look. I'm glad we were. Incredible work there the girl has made a full recovery doctors say any longer in that pool she would not have supplied.

