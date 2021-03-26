Police and protesters clash over clearing of homeless encampment at Echo Park

More
The sweep up of the encampment, where about 200 people live, is part of a months-long planned effort after tents proliferated during the pandemic.
0:52 | 03/26/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police and protesters clash over clearing of homeless encampment at Echo Park
It. It. It. A a. Yeah. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:52","description":"The sweep up of the encampment, where about 200 people live, is part of a months-long planned effort after tents proliferated during the pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76712196","title":"Police and protesters clash over clearing of homeless encampment at Echo Park","url":"/US/video/police-protesters-clash-clearing-homeless-encampment-echo-park-76712196"}