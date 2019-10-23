Transcript for Police release bodycam footage in controversial arrest of woman on bicycle

And that if she failed to comply I could a restaurant for obstructing. Police officer. Struck him commitment to customers it is. Yes it is it's required it's required of you and it's required of me. I might like took my boss pops. It's soon. Go at times people look like our. Would you look like you can sing better understand what you look like. And different from. I would say that I. I am asking it's been shall we. Other and core. Certificates yes sir. Are no work with us. Under us I answer question stocks and there are asked. If there is more. Our complaint. Gate. Brought tears to my little off the socket or the other. Role. Orders. You bet. Just days billiard. Bill.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.