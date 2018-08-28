Transcript for Police search for mystery woman who rang doorbell and then disappeared

Now to mystery in Texas this morning where a woman who was captured on home surveillance video frantically ringing a doorbell. She appeared to be in distress but was gone before anyone could answer several residents in Houston area are reporting. A similar experience police are now trying to determine whether she's a big dumb or a con artist. This morning what police call a mystery caught on a doorbell cam. People in this now Montgomery County Texas neighborhood are concerned. After seeing this moment appear on video then seemingly disappear. They say they believe she looks in distress without shoes and with what they think may have Bennett restraints around her wrist. Most don't know who the girl is if she's local issues from somewhere else. Does she come from within the neighborhood she was being very quiet and look just distressed. It was just past 3:30 AM Friday police say they have no idea who she is. The incident eerily similar to this warning Toronto early Thursday morning the 28 year old woman captured ringing the doorbell and activating a doorbell can't. Nobody was home and watched a man grabs her by the hand. I didn't think noted that it. I kept playing it over in over and over again. Because I complete my eyes police say the Toronto woman said to have been abducted has now been found safe. The alleged abductor is still on the run. And Texas police say they are reviewing other surveillance videos from the area so far they have not identified the woman.

