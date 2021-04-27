Transcript for Police shooting of Andrew Brown

When car a mother of Eric garner speaking at a press conference along with attorneys representing the family of Andrew Brown junior they just released. A preliminary results from an independent autopsy is it that they say was conducted on Andrew Brown on behalf of the Stanley and they say that autopsy shows brown was shot. Or at least bullets penetrated him five times four times in the garbage. And then they believe the fatal shot was one to the back of the head and I want to bring in Victor canto and Elizabeth City and former homicide prosecutor Bernard NB alana. Amy and as well as ABC news medical insurer or doctor Jerry and satin. To unpack all of this a little bit and Bernard I'll start with you you know we sheer. Again all of the counts that we have about what happened that day between Andrew Brown junior and the police are all according to the family in the family's attorneys and based on his twenty seconds of body cam video that they say they were able to see. Because we're still waiting. For body cam video to potentially be released to the public so the only real details backs we have on the case are from them because of the police have provided very limited information so far side and a practice that that. What we heard today. From the family's legal team was again that if you brown was shot five times. They believe the fatal shot in the back and head and they say that that shot was fired. After she backs out of his driveway driving all wave from police so they say he was never. Threatening police and driving toward them. And he managed to back out turn the car around and then drive ops and that's when they believe he was shot see Italy. In the back of the head and we're going to be awaiting official autopsy results but from a legal standpoint what do you make of what you heard today. Those sad that the information that's being relayed hat that can't do that family the postal comic from the prosecutor. Yes I'm here. You know maybe. I can hear you were not a bad. One study and who don't want. Did we lose Bernard and. All right we're gonna try to get Bernard about an alignment and go to Victor of Kenya now she. I'm so big you're. As Bernardo was was mentioning it as I was mentioning you know all all we know from his case primarily. Is what we're hearing from the family we haven't heard a ton. From the sheriff's or from other officials there in Elizabeth City and of course the public hasn't yet seen. That body canned footage so what's the latest on when we might hear more from anyone besides the family in the family's attorneys on the us. Dinosaur were all waiting for right now a judge to sign up on the release of that body cam footage we can tell you though the family still speaking here once again calling it. In execution and there's no doubt this this news conference will once again. They amplified the growing calls for transparency and the release of that video you touched on it and you handled it well explaining that this was an independent autopsy this is not one done by the counting this is one done. By the legal team and the brown family what they explain was that. Danger brown was shot. Five times four times. In the arm while he was inside the car and at some point he. Doctor Wei tried driving away it was shot the fatal shot they explain right to the back of the head that's all we know from what. This side brown is legal bronze failings legal team have told us and you can see the crowd here it's only growing got a lot of different groups here on the ground very angry. They're demanding accountability Diane. Andy today seems Andrea a little back and forth with the attorneys speaking but also a lot of noise coming from. The crowd maybe your somewhere in the periphery at some point we've been heard the curry sellers say here's how the light that's. But not respected family what was going on there. Right so it looks like we've got a few members of the Black Panther Party you've just gotten here to this news conference. Then there's the what's the megaphone right behind me and archer ticket even. See them or hear them right now but that's what's happening here so. Again you've got a lot of different groups here on the ground. We're very upset with the situation but we should also mention that over the course of almost a week now every single protests and there have been protests every single night they have been. Peaceful does it is so big traditional Clara practice harm our and it it was a little bit confusing when the car is said you don't have to like has the respect the family. Are there counter protesters there protesting against the attorneys and the family or when that's a general message. That he was issuing not directed at the people that are actually there today. So I think what you heard there at that point and I can't say for sure but I think what you're hearing was. And one of the members. The black Panthers actually calling. Ben crowned this is what he said calling him an ambulance chaser. And that's when it got a little heated and that's when he heard the car sellers say you don't have to respect us but respect the family I say I think that's what you may be referring to. OK yeah it was hard to make out from from our end of course because there's so much going on in the background and what we're looking at is the podium. With just the attorneys in the families of Victor glad you're there to be able to Parse through it all forest.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.