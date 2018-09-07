Transcript for Police looking for suspect in NYC subway attack

Check this video it's police searching for the man behind a violent attack at a Manhattan subway video showing the suspect holding a metal tool that he used to smash a 590 manned space Saturday night. It happened on a downtown to train after the two men got into an argument strap anger say they're shocked at how quickly the violence escalated. It's very frightened horses. So. If anything it's just adopting more defensive tactics it's scary because it's you're stuck on trying. So somebody's getting like loud and aggressive you just kind of hope that they stop. Because you can't don't know. Police say the suspect got up the trainer chamber street. Leaving his victim with a fractured skull and eye socket.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.