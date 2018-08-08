Transcript for Police: Suspected arsonist behind Holy Fire arrested

I'm book on Riverside County behind me you can see those flames from the holy fire racing across that ridge line. We now know that these flames were ignited on purpose authorities have made an arrest charging a man with a horse and I want to say just how close this fires burning. To this community behind me you can see some residents there with a minivan. They've been packing up residents here tell us they are ready to go if they happen to you now this is one of more than a dozen large uncontained fires. Burning across California right now there are 141000. Firefighters. On the front lines up there are trying to get. Containment on fires just like this some have come from as for as New Zealand and they are working day and night around the clock trying to. Battle against these corporate fire conditions in doing everything they can't to protect communities like debts. In Riverside doubt it will car. ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.