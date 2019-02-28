Transcript for Popular music app faces fines

We're back now with a record fine in a children's privacy case the popular video app formerly known as musically has agreed to pay a massive fine for illegally collecting personal data from children. This morning the company behind the popular karaoke after musically now known as. In addition we're told Florida's civil penalty ever. FTC handing down the five point seven million dollar fine. Same behalf violated the children's online privacy protection act which requires all on services to obtain parental consent. Before collecting personal information from children under age thirteen the app which appeals to kids who report themselves would syncing music clips. I downloaded more than 200 million times worldwide even celebrities like Arianna grundy and Jason to rule wrote. Use it to make videos. The app required users to provide an email address phone number first and last name and a profile picture. The FTC CNN the state met this record penalty should be a reminder to all online services and web sites that target children. We will not tolerate companies that flagrantly ignore the law. Direct talks says changes have been made. The company has launched a new separate app for younger users the new environment for younger users does not permit the sharing her personal information. And at the assistance of limitations on contest a user interaction. Extra say this case also serves as a reminder to parents to not only monitor your children's online activity but also the user agreements up apps.

