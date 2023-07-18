Powerball jackpot balloons to $1 billion after no winners Monday

The winner numbers in Monday's drawing were 5, 8, 9, 17 and 41, and the Powerball was 21.

July 18, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live