President Biden pays homage to the survivors of D-Day on its 80th anniversary

119 thousand USWWII vets remain alive 80 years after American military arrived on the beaches of Normandy. President Biden joined the world in honoring them. Lt. Gen. Doug Lute joins the show.

June 6, 2024

