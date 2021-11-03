Transcript for President Biden signs pandemic relief bill

And when you're gonna today then president trump gave a speech from Neil law does after the World Health Organization declared club in 190 global pandemic which. Now president Biden prepares to address the nation hours after signing his massive code would release package into law. And as more than a quarter of American adults have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine should chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl joins us now from more on this. Hi John let's Wednesday stimulus package that Biden sign today how do you win is this for him. It's huge it Biden basically gotten everything he asked for we've we've just David a few exceptions. Obviously there's been talk of getting a minimum wage increase to fifteen dollars an hour that did not happen. But this. Is. Bill frankly that is much greater in size and in scope. Even what she was expecting to be able to do. After he warned that the presidential election he was able to do this because. Democrats took control the senate with the runoff seats on January trip from Georgia. Suddenly ability had been talking about being about one point three trillion dollars became a bill one point nine trillion dollars not just. Covert relief bill really. A massive anti poverty bill law aimed at maybe the most significant piece of anti poverty while legislation in a generation if not sense the the great society of of Lyndon Johnson's this is a this is a huge. Bill that while the Biden White House. Believes will have a measurable impact on people's lives and certainly there are a lot of people there will literally see the effect of this in their personal bank accounts. A really big deal as you say John and so now the president's got. Wind in his sales and he's got to address the country tonight how do you look at the speed Twitter what should we expect. While the speech of course Terry is significant digits on the one year anniversary. Really. I hated it and it did America waking up to what this pandemic was going to mean with a one year anniversary of that. That address that its did good president trump gave. So he or more that you'll market deep did the severe cost it the that the world does paid both in terms of of human lives lost. The economic impacts the emotional impact. And he will talk about the past or military. I'm told they don't the White House is saying there's going to be new lose in this speech to the president will have. New announcements about the path forward on dealing with the pandemic I'm not sure exactly what that will be and obviously. Other president has made an points of love of doing everything he can to get the vaccination program to a point where every American. Who wanted to be vaccinated will be able to be vaccinated every adult American by the end of may. And then we'll see what his but I I think also take this very frankly is. Is reminding the American public what is in this is a massive piece of legislation which he has just signed into law and what to expect from. And John you're there covering the White House a year ago when this all started what do you make of where we were and then each and wary are now. Well it's it's. It's mind boggling because I I I was dare I was there for almost all of those. Corona virus briefings did tell Mike Pattinson and Donald Trump world were holding the White House. We were watching. This all unfold and and I got to tell you I rumor being at the White House afford Donald Trump's. Oval Office address on on on Marshall lemons 20/20. Never. Bird suits immediately knocks it exits and many others didn't. A year later we'd still be talking about this and we be looking at a situation where more than half a million. Americans. Have died oversaw Marshall look overall I expects big. Did this is something really it will be analyzed and re analyzed for years. What could have been dawned. 222. To limit this whole what were the mistakes that were made along the way. McCain and what can be done to ensure something Lucas doesn't happen again. What a year. Jon Karl thanks for covering ten and ten. And we will have full coverage of president Biden speech tonight at 8 eastern right here on ABC news line.

