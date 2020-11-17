Transcript for President-elect Joe Biden moves forward with transition plans

Tension also continues at the White House president trump is still refusing to concede to present elect I didn't is carrying on his transition team just announced some new senior advisors NH the president elect is also briefed on national security. From outside experts ABC's state and who may joins us now from war it lets these new hires what we know about them. We're really seeing the president elect bill dealt his quarantines these are people who will be in his ear from day one shot as he tries to take control and then beat the president tend to run the White House last week he announced that Ron Klain as his White House chief of staff what today's seven more names should have been added to that fourteen and one of them is Julie Rodriguez to bash a granddaughter of cheese it's comment and also the highest ranking Latina of the biting campaign team. She and he she you'll going into the White House and the director of intergovernmental affairs. And also other people in the latest familiar faces who work this campaign for a while or either worked in the Obama administration. It's a diverse group of people including women people of color actually also a dog noticed that general now and who's the former campaign manager. Is on that list she will go into the deputy White House chief of staff she she came in and marks this year action onto the campaign and became the first woman to run this campaign I've read on the democratic ticket to victory shall we also know so far ABC news is reporting Cedric Richmond a congressman from Louisiana will also join the team and the senior advisor to buy it and and the news conference earlier today talked about how bittersweet diocese should he's leaving his position in congress and also he'll have the ear of the president and chief and then he'll be able to beach in a position to give advice to the president when he once an an even when he doesn't want -- we're -- a situation and ways I didn't is surrounding himself with people who yes I agree with him in many ways there are also willing to speak up if they don't agree with the decision he's making. And Dave president elect Biden was briefed on national security today had a Mecca. Well are rare hearing that things went very well he's very appreciative of the group that was able to meet with him as you know this transition is continuing even add the president refuses to can concede this election. It's called and the president elect has tried to be so far she additionally a really great warning that if the transition continues to be stalled at this kidney each some Americans can Don because they're not getting in the information the neatest parts operation warm speed or the court a virus vaccines and distribution. If he'd take a when he takes office so today would another wave for the campaign to really work around each this stalled transition and they were able to meet with national security experts and these are people who are retired generals from the army. Form ambassadors. And not be official classified briefing he's supposed to be getting from the intelligence. Community each. But this is working so far according to the biting teen shot and what they did what they talked about what challenges this nation is facing. And what challenges they might be facing when it went provide an administration takes office and how they could possibly she tackled so should we know. Vice president elect Scott Harris was also in on those briefings and she was there remotely from Washington DC United States and move it from Wilmington Delaware forest thanked state.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.