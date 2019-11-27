Transcript for Former President Jimmy Carter leaves hospital after brain surgery

Also new at noon former president Jimmy Carter has been released from the hospital after surgery to relieve pressure on his brain the pressured being caused by. Bleeding that's been linked to recent falls hospital officials say he's looking forward to enjoying Thanksgiving at home. Where he will continue to recover in a statement the Carter said they are grateful for all the prayers and notes they received. Carter is the oldest living former US president at 95 years old.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.