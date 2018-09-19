Transcript for President Trump visits Carolinas in the wake of Hurricane Florence

Talked about how the White House is responding to these recent developments we've got Jordan Alps standing by. Jordan I want to read you a tweet from the president that I am sure you also sought at 1145. Last night the tweet reads. The Supreme Court is one of the main reasons I got elected president I hope Republican voters and others are watching. And studying the democrats' playbook it a jordin we were lauding the president for having. It is so refined and measured in his approach to this it seems as though he has turned a corner what are you hearing. In the White House. Now the president actually address this this morning before leaving to the Carolinas where he's serving as a stormed out damage from hurricane Florence. I and he actually for the first time said it's hard for him to believe that these allegations bet. Against Brett Cavanaugh his heaped praise as an extraordinary man would be trail but he also sent that he does want to hear. From Christine black seaport take a listen when he had to say this morning. I've really wanted to see her I really what wanted to see what he has to say. But I wanna give it all the time they me. They've already given it died that delayed a Major Garrett did Nomar just about left I think he's an extraordinary. And I think is a man of great intellect says I've been telling you. Having the unblemished record. This is a very tough thing for him and his family. Had we want to get an up or that the same time we want to get tremendous amount of time. If he shouts out that would be wonderful if he doesn't show up that would be unfortunate. Now as you heard there she's saying if a president saying that if she shows up. That would be great but at Whitey Ford's attorney has sat at one of her conditions for showing up at that she wants the FBI to reopen not background check. I says he and investigate this but. That is something that president prompt has the power to order and again this morning he seems to brushed off that idea saying is and the FBI really dies but of course this is something that. Would be within the president's power to you know he's not doing. So drunk in public we have the president standing by his man. Lauding Kavanagh and his credentials. Is that case behind the scenes are they going to stand by this nominee. I mean there have been reports that there sound within the White House you are encouraging the president you know to cut ties with an act. At a certain point the president this morning expressed a little bit of doubt in south saying when you hear on the accuser first and then won't have to make a decision. That line and they won't have to make a decision is keeping I think that's the president suggesting that perhaps he won't stand by its man at a certain point. Yet can you talk to me just a little bit to change topics Jordan about the White House's decision to send the president to North Carolina. What it is they hope to accomplish on that trip. Yeah I mean this is a classic role for the president to play at this hour and T it's common for him to go to these storms and after the storm has passed in. To consult people today. Show that the federal government is committed an ad that's the message he rot today he just completed. Briefing with state and local leaders where he said the federal government is with you are saints. He said I you know the iPad might be high and it doesn't matter were committed acts if you tell me and and also. Brought with him a message for those who lost lies and the loved ones were left behind. I think that the country is grieving with you. Right turn out thank you so much for joining us.

