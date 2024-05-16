Previewing Michael Cohen's 2nd day of cross-examination in Trump trial

Cohen has offered the most incriminating testimony so far that Donald Trump was aware of and directly involved in hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

May 16, 2024

