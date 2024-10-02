Prime Focus: Roadside zoos, sanctuaries and animal attacks

ABC News’ Erielle Reshef investigates roadside zoos and so-called sanctuaries that promote interacting with animals after reports of the dangers they can pose to both visitors and animals.

October 2, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live