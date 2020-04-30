Transcript for New York City is making marriage licenses available online for the 1st time

We know what a beautiful reality. Marriages what it means to people offerings a whole lives and yet. Folks haven't been able to get married in these last weeks. So the good news this. Would have a very very good new visitor in our city. Cupid is coming to New York City. Project cupid. Well allow couples to get married on line. And this will start later on next week. And I'll be available. In eleven different languages. And this is a great team effort we want to thank. Speaker Johnson a City Council want to thank the city clerk's office. And our colleagues at do it our information technology department. Who all put their minds together in a spirit of love. And sad. How we figure this out how we get. Back in the marriage business and help people who are ready to get tired and not do so online so. Again. Not this week but late next week this'll start up. And informational be available NYC dot gov slash chip it. And I want you know this is such a great example. New Yorker saying you know what even the face of a pandemic. We're not gonna let it change us and we're not gonna let a pandemic stand in the way a laugh. Now let people get married and gulf war when their lives and look to the better days ahead.

