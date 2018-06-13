Proposal to split California into three states makes November ballot

California residents will get a chance to vote on a measure to divide the state.
Transcript for Proposal to split California into three states makes November ballot
Proposal to provide California up into three states as though qualified for the state ballot in November. Under the plan the new state of California would run along the coast while northern and Southern California. Get their own borders venture capitalists is leading the push arguing the proposal will make government more efficient. But one poll found that only 17% of voters like the idea and it would require approval from congress.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

