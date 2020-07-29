Prosecutors: Video shows man harassing Black teen going to basketball practice

More
A former Florida theme park security guard, Luis Santos, allegedly identified himself as an off-duty officer and detained the teen without justification.
0:48 | 07/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Prosecutors: Video shows man harassing Black teen going to basketball practice
The end here. Your name here. Quit. Where you did. With. You know going anyway. Good thing that's very. You're not going anywhere from. His sorry. They like where you. Oh. We'll morning armed somebody he's cars. What we got home video and now. Our governor is currently. At let. I don't I don't Healey worked oh are there certain. Or malt malt to deal.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:48","description":"A former Florida theme park security guard, Luis Santos, allegedly identified himself as an off-duty officer and detained the teen without justification.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72062114","title":"Prosecutors: Video shows man harassing Black teen going to basketball practice","url":"/US/video/prosecutors-video-shows-man-harassing-black-teen-basketball-72062114"}