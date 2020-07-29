Transcript for Prosecutors: Video shows man harassing Black teen going to basketball practice

The end here. Your name here. Quit. Where you did. With. You know going anyway. Good thing that's very. You're not going anywhere from. His sorry. They like where you. Oh. We'll morning armed somebody he's cars. What we got home video and now. Our governor is currently. At let. I don't I don't Healey worked oh are there certain. Or malt malt to deal.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.