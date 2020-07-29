-
Now Playing: Florida man arrested after illegally detaining Black teen
-
Now Playing: Police officer won't face charges in speeding crash that killed teen
-
Now Playing: 5th grade teacher shows what her classroom will look like amid COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Skyrocketing COVID-19 cases in Texas infants
-
Now Playing: African American doctor wears scrubs as form of protection
-
Now Playing: GMA3’s Summer Reading Squad
-
Now Playing: NFL seeking social justice
-
Now Playing: 'American Catastrophe: Red Dawn Warning'
-
Now Playing: White supremacists helped ignite Floyd riots: Cops
-
Now Playing: 'What Would You Do?': Coach tells athlete to stay in closet about sexuality
-
Now Playing: Train catches on fire in Tempe, Arizona
-
Now Playing: Susan Rice shares what she considers to be America's biggest threat
-
Now Playing: Susan Rice on her handling of Benghazi aftermath and Trump’s coronavirus response
-
Now Playing: Young alligator takes stroll on South Carolina beach
-
Now Playing: NYC protester arrested and thrown into unmarked van
-
Now Playing: New details on man accused of using COVID relief funds to buy Lamborghini
-
Now Playing: Tech CEOs to testify to Congress today
-
Now Playing: 21 states in "red zone" seeing surge in COVID-19 cases