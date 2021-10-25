Protests break out across US in wake of Rittenhouse acquittal

A Wisconsin jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse after the shooting death of two men and injuring the third during political unrest in Kenosha last summer.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live