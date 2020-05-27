Transcript for Protests escalated at scene of George Floyd’s death

Outraged demonstrators taking to the streets of Minneapolis demanding justice for Jorge Floyd. Who died in police custody Monday. The protest began as a peaceful demonstration but escalated. Like well. And the. Firing tear gas and nonlethal rubber bullets into the crowds. You know don't. They are taken projectiles. Insert. The scene playing out near the same intersection where Floyd dice. Final moments of his life route 48 in a disturbing video that he. It shows Floyd on the ground handcuffed Dayton for air as the white police officer digs his knee to point snack. After about five minutes Floyd appears to lose consciousness. In a wreck right now. Seven minutes later and derive checking his faults the officer's knee still hear what the ground. According to police Floyd was taken to the hospital where he later died Tuesday morning were officers involved in the arrests were fired. Being black in America should now. It's officer fails. In the most. Basic. Human cents according to the Minneapolis police department the officers were initially called to the scene Monday a report of forgery and progress and the suspect appeared to be under the influence police say they encountered Floyd in his car he physically resisted officers when they placed him in handcuffs but in this security camera footage obtained by ABC news showing the moments leading up to the incident Lloyd does not appear to be struggling or resisting officers walking out of a vehicle incident down on the sidewalk as more officers arrived at the scene fluids family now wants those officers charged with murder. I feel like animals and need TP lit it GAO. Aid martyred. Or. A key yeah. The FBI is now joined the investigation into Floyd's death they'll determine that those officers will face federal charges. Try her off ABC news New York.

