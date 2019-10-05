How to provide medical assistance to people injured in a shooting

More
St. Mary Medical Center hosted a "Stop the Bleed" training event at the California State University, Long Beach campus.
1:27 | 05/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How to provide medical assistance to people injured in a shooting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:27","description":"St. Mary Medical Center hosted a \"Stop the Bleed\" training event at the California State University, Long Beach campus.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"62951213","title":"How to provide medical assistance to people injured in a shooting","url":"/US/video/provide-medical-assistance-people-injured-shooting-62951213"}