Puerto Rico leads nation in vaccination rate

Dr. Daniel Colon-Ramos, president of Puerto Rico's Coalition of Scientists, explains how Puerto Rico has the nation's leading vaccination rate, with 72% of the population being fully vaccinated.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live