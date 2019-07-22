Transcript for Puerto Rico protests heat up as governor refuses to resign

While more than a million Americans are expected to turn out today on the streets of Puerto Rico could be one of the island's biggest demonstrations ever they're demanding the resignation. A governor Ricardo will say oh he announced overnight that he will not run for re election. But he isn't stepping down in now opponents are pushing ahead for impeachment are Victor. We're demonstrators are already gathering now Victor great to see you tell us what's happening right now and how are people responding. To those concessions by the governor. Well DeVon. This is how they're responding. There are people as far as the eye can see protest thing here there waving Puerto Rican flags they're wearing their colors proudly they have taken over we're standing on. These main highway here in San Juan obviously now shut down because of all the traffic bloody shirt shut down no Traficant duke here at all. That's you're seeing citywide there was a good thing I would like because organizers told. Or they work stoppage a strike across entire island tell people to come up here in protest and what's right now we can. Plus when they're about are hundreds of 500000 people out here. Looks like. We might have that million. Let me bring in one of the protesters this is Angel tours of Beijing born and raised here and yeah. I oh. I think days of protests and they're there you're like yeah yeah. It. Yeah. I. Yeah. Are you in the group that a lord let this go through buildings for a wild. Right. Are. Protesting. When you get happy. Are. What would like you not been here yeah. But I don't you don't hear that we. But it's easy. Used collected up there. The government that your body. Can Wear and and the country has. Yeah its infrastructure. And there are certainly a lot of issues especially ever since hurricane worried about. Real quick and as you take a look out over the highway you see nothing but a senior protesters what does that say about the spirit of the Puerto Rican people. We have to. Patrick. Little bit of good job unite in. We've heard that you can it's of course they keep it let joining us. So Devin that's just one. However many protesters brought you. One more thing. Pretty low. Yeah yeah. I just don't have a live force him Puerto Rico thanks for that reporting that Victor.

