How Puerto Rico became the US' No. 1 producer of pharmaceuticals

Puerto Rico is home to plants that contribute to nearly 20% of the United States' pharma exports -- a result of decades-old federal tax incentives that brought manufacturing to the island in droves.

April 19, 2023

