Transcript for Racism’s impact on Asian American men

The recent wave of anti gays and hate is stoking fear among Asian Americans sparking activism and demonstrations for days and Americans of all ages. To once and for all and ends in violence the rhetoric and closed the door on long held stereotypes. The so called silent minority are today at the forefront of change so tonight it gathered a group of Asian American and who operate in different spaces from different backgrounds to show you. Some of the common themes that emerged common themes point two a systemic problem we're gonna break it all down in an honest and open conversation. A bottle racism sex representation and whatever else is on our minds the joining me here in New York is. Celebrity chef and my friend my dear personal fern Dell tolley. A promise that nothing to do with getting on this panel photographer Andrew Kong is here with us and joining us over resume is digital content creator Stephen Lim. Executive director of Chinese for affirmative action seven Cisco Vincent Penn. And Wong fu productions Philipp Lang thank you gentlemen for being with us let's get right at it. This is a API heritage month but this year feels different doesn't it. Yeah I think Asian Americans for so long have always been seen as the other to perpetual foreigner or invisible I think during this time with all the anti Asian hate crimes. It almost feels like now all the setting Asian Americans are hyper visible almost feels like we have Atari are back everywhere I'm watching it can't be looking down my phone I can't be distracted by other things have to be aware of everything around me so I think. That is such interesting dichotomy of being both invisible but also affirmed his will ten times. I think in general especially the largest city I'm from Chicago originally. Anyone that approached you you you know you cutting him aside I just to make sure that everything was in the up and up. During this time now. What I'm when my family I look at every stranger walking past us Vinson and hear from you were there. Boeing also slipped and then it started that there's been a lot more attention on no. On the Asian American community. I think many Americans have been blamed. Or something had nothing to do and former president's rhetoric about com Lou. China Meyerson contributed. I think at the beginning of this year as people are starting to come out of that shut down. I am hasn't students won't deal with strangers. We're seeing a lot more of these eight incidents. And small books. Yeah I think another thing to to point out is that all this is happening. Allard said some great things that are happening for a community as well you know especially in. Media. You know we have lot of great announces the films and the people winning awards. About the same time all this violence all these terrible things are happening I think this just show you how quickly. You know America can can CS as one way but can also uses as a scapegoat in another. Army goes back to the whole model minority myth right like when when the country your word the powers that be want to use our community to. Two crew one point they can and then when they want to use as as to to blame us for a pandemic didn't pick and so office and into that just. Shows you Howell who quickly out of the task in turn on and on our community and and how we can be erased come in our cultures can be just overlook so it's like just like that. I feel like every morning and wake up and I don't Hollywood appeal that day. There has not been inconsistency in. The news coming out whether it's the celebration of Asian Americans in media the celebration of every eight Americans in all different fields but then also yet Asian American hate. It's happening in. Against Asian Americans has been heartbreaking and we've seen all these crimes happen on our. Does the violence is just out of control and it's it's been heartbreaking. I just that one echoes bill I have been. Very encouraged by it but the movement and by all the people have been pretty you know what many years has starting to I'm really choked satellite and in America. They know look. Anti Asian buyers and start this year we've lived his experiences all of our lives and I can prove the point I was asked this question to all of you guys. You know tell me about your earliest memory of bias I think it helps show that we've sort of live his experiences. For most of our lives honestly I'm I'll take it off to set the tone and the new vulnerable all the guys follow my lead we often hear. Among ourselves this sort of common story about the school lunch. You know you take here months of school. And push a mom packs you something he's in right to solicitous but you know can she doesn't smell so good new -- fun of and you go home. And you tell your mom. You know you're humiliated and embarrassed and you're upset at her and of course she must be hurt by the fact that. You know one thing she want to give you was this culture and you can't even accept it because your peers are making fun if you. When I was in the army they they would tell you that we're all green. And not five ground while you're white and yellow and yet I had. A drill sergeant a person who does an authority tell me to go back to China right I am born and raised in this country volunteered to serve and die for my country. And I'm being told about the China. Six years ago when I was looking for you know a job. Every news director every agent every speech codes which exception of the want to hire new ABC. Would ask me. Is English your first language. Now that's not some kind of systemic baked in buys I don't know what is self angina you go and experience are with us via. Yeah for sure I think drawing up a lot of the kind of micro aggressions of the recent start in the school and so one of my earliest experiences was. Devlin elementary middle school where. I definitely here like no other kids being Michael you're really tall for an Asian guy wore a year or engaging guy right crazy guy or you're really attractive part. For an Asian guy. Right and so then at. At a young age she didn't know how to react right you were like I guess is that's a compliment but then you start processing this information in your life wolves so deeply rooted. In how Asian men are Asian Americans are perceived her perceived as not as attractive as other people and so. I think a lot of those early micro aggressions really frames kind of my thinking of what it meant to be Asian Mary can -- Asian American man dill what's your earliest memory of. Bias a former boss of mine. Would say to me I don't know how I can trust you to leave a kitchen. Because of the way you look and I. Was kind of shocked said he looked young he short. How could you be a leader of all of these. Madden. My appearance. Should have no old. Has nothing to do what my ability to needy kitchen to be creative to put out delicious food to understand my guest and restaurants we could look. 21 or we could look sixty and and that's in a Mickey and I think that the benefit cuts but. In his eyes and that was a you're always going to look young. And you have people here who are older than you how could you need them and how could you be in the same. Conversations. Need these people world who local look older than you you just kind of know the when you hear you people still without a doubt I mean listen. When when you. Dealt with this for so long I you understand what he means by that he won't go out and tell you that you know. Tom Asians look young or or you look. Not experienced enough to lead man he said a flat out you know you're sketchy how how could someone of yours you know of U stature. Physical stature now is like what does that have what is my height have to do with anything and that's. Whose code that's code for you're Asian you're short in your agent right how did you leave these people.

