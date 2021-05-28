Racism’s impact on Asian American men

CeFaan Kim sits down with Dale Talde, Andrew Kung, Steven Lim, Vincent Pan and Philip Wang to discuss how experiences of racism have impacted their lives as Asian American men.
41:52 | 05/28/21

Racism's impact on Asian American men

