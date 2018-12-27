Rain, snow still wreaking havoc on holiday travel

More
A storm system playing havoc with holiday travelers returning home from vacation is moving into the Southeast on Thursday with severe storms and snow to the north.
2:01 | 12/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rain, snow still wreaking havoc on holiday travel

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60031689,"title":"Rain, snow still wreaking havoc on holiday travel","duration":"2:01","description":"A storm system playing havoc with holiday travelers returning home from vacation is moving into the Southeast on Thursday with severe storms and snow to the north.","url":"/US/video/rain-snow-wreaking-havoc-holiday-travel-60031689","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.