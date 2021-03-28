5 deadliest mass shootings in recent US history Mass shootings have increased in recent years, including during the pandemic, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Before the spa shootings, a history of stereotypes that perpetuated anti-Asian bias Randy Park and Jami Webb talk about losing their parents in the Atlanta shootings and the misconceptions that came with their line of work.

With rise in anti-Asian American hate crimes, experts warn of mental health impact Experts warn racist aggression toward Asian Americans can have serious mental health impacts. ABC News' Zohreen Shah speaks to experts and a woman who suffered a frightening confrontation.