Rapper A$AP Rocky begins 2nd day of trial

More
The rapper is set to appear in a Swedish court Thursday for the second day of his three-day assault trial where if found guilty, he could spend up to two years in prison.
4:11 | 08/01/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rapper A$AP Rocky begins 2nd day of trial

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:11","description":"The rapper is set to appear in a Swedish court Thursday for the second day of his three-day assault trial where if found guilty, he could spend up to two years in prison.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64710484","title":"Rapper A$AP Rocky begins 2nd day of trial","url":"/US/video/rapper-aap-rocky-begins-2nd-day-trial-64710484"}